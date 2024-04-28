Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,789 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Confluent were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 311,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,169.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

