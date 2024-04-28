Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 2,943 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 23.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Weatherford International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

Weatherford International Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $127.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,455 shares of company stock worth $14,863,464. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.