Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

