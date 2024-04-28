Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,389 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Hershey by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $4,173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hershey by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.62.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,453 shares of company stock valued at $665,534 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

