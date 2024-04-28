Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,543 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after acquiring an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 229.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after buying an additional 107,582 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Snap-on by 388.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after buying an additional 101,499 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $270.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $247.68 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.28 and its 200-day moving average is $278.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

