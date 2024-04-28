Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,778 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $214.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.44. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

