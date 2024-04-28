Sigma Planning Corp Sells 23,279 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,279 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

