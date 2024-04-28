Sigma Planning Corp Sells 25,776 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,776 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 198,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 15.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.88 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

