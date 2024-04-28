Sigma Planning Corp Sells 336 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $90,859,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Masimo by 124.4% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 567,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 314,763 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $12,497,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Masimo by 224.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Masimo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MASI opened at $136.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $190.82.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

