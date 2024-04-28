Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,423 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,494,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of VXF stock opened at $166.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.96. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
