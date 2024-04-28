Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,796 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $151.31.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

