Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,069 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

NYSE:ALB opened at $116.88 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

