Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,379 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,882 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 329,054 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,775,058 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 16,022,022 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $289,838,000 after buying an additional 1,870,059 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.09 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

