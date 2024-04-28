Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,447 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,769,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,071,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 13.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,036,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,497,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 13.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 60,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 80.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 342,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 153,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.86. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,207.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 196,234 shares of company stock valued at $7,999,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

