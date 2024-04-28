Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,283 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $44.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1462 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.