Sigma Planning Corp Sells 974 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after purchasing an additional 960,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after purchasing an additional 799,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after purchasing an additional 501,238 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.58 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

