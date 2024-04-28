Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,830 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.24% of Cue Biopharma worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CUE opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 924.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

