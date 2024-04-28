Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,691,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,465,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,983,000 after buying an additional 150,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.90.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $204.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

