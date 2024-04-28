Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.