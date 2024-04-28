Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $36,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

