Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,621 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 141,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 127,277 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 308,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.29 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

