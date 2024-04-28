Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,844 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $22.62 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $908.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.