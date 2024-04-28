Signaturefd LLC Acquires 632 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

