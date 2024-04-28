Signaturefd LLC Acquires 910 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 245.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.68. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $159.43.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

