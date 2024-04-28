Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 1,929 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,278,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

