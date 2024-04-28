Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,676,000 after buying an additional 778,437 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after purchasing an additional 686,318 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 891.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 259,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $145.13 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

