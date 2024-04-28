Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,470 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4,660.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,827,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $80,959,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $60,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $59,869,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $47,229,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Veralto
In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VLTO opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veralto Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
Veralto Profile
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
