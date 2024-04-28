Signaturefd LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA TTT opened at $85.10 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $122.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

