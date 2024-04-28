Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after buying an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SEA by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,630,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SEA by 20,743.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,268 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after buying an additional 739,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,796,957 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $166,876,000 after purchasing an additional 612,518 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SE opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.92 and a beta of 1.50. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

