Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 65,841 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

SASR opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

