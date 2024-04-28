Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 10,100.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 8,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,436.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,272.43 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,483.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,444.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

