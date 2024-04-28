Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 626,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in APA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 867,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of APA from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

