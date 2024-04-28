Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

