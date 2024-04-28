Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 417,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 154,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

