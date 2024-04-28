Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 344,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 75.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

