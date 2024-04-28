Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.