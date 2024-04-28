Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 47.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 121.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

ILMN stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

