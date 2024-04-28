Signaturefd LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Graham by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $717.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $551.36 and a 12 month high of $771.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $725.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.75.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

