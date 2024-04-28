Signaturefd LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 260.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

