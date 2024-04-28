Signaturefd LLC Has $196,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after buying an additional 4,208,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,755,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after buying an additional 327,860 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

