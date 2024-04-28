Signaturefd LLC Has $198,000 Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

