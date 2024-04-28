Signaturefd LLC Has $201,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHTFree Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.07 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

