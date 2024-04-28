Signaturefd LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 76,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

