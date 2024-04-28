Signaturefd LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 175.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,162,000 after buying an additional 2,304,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 442,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,540,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after purchasing an additional 420,010 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 213.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 556,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after purchasing an additional 379,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,623,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 324,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

