Signaturefd LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NRG opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

