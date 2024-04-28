Signaturefd LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Roblox by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 712,374 shares of company stock worth $29,639,338. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

