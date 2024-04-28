Signaturefd LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,012. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

