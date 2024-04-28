Signaturefd LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,762,000 after buying an additional 1,156,216 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 283,301 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 904,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 178,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

