Signaturefd LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $371.17 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.