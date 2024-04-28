Signaturefd LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after buying an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,951,000 after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after purchasing an additional 338,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after purchasing an additional 321,243 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Shares of SWKS opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

